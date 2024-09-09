Islamabad police arrest PTI leaders including Gohar Khan, Sher Afzal Marwat

(@Abdulla99267510)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 9th, 2024) Police have arrested Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Barrister Gohar and PTI leader Sher Afzal Marwat outside the Parliament. According to police sources, Shoaib Shaheen was also arrested from his home.

The police, till writing of these lines, were present outside the Parliament House to detain other PTI leaders. Before Barrister Gohar's arrest, Sheikh Waqas Akram, Sahibzada Hamid Raza, Zain Qureshi, and Shahid Khattak were also inside the Parliament House with him.

Police officials have stated that Omar Ayub and Zartaj Gul will also be arrested, but Ali Muhammad Khan has left the Parliament House and has not been detained by the police.

A heavy police presence has been deployed outside the Parliament House, and the entry and exit routes to the Red Zone have been closed. The Red Zone has been completely sealed off from D-Chowk, NADRA Chowk, Serena, and Marriott, with only Margalla Road open for entry and exit.

Sources indicate that Sher Afzal Marwat was arrested under the new law for violating regulations and was charged in connection with a clash with the police.

According to sources, a crackdown on the Punjab leadership present at the rally is also expected under the new law, and Islamabad police have formally informed the Punjab police.

Sources have reported that cases against PTI leaders have been filed at three police stations under the Assembly and Public Order 2024. The charges include interference with government duties, vandalism, and violation of Section 144. The cases have been registered at the Noun and Sangjani police stations.

It is noted that Barrister Gohar, Omar Ayub, Zartaj Gul, Aamir Mughal, Shoaib Shaheen, and Sher Afzal Marwat are named in the cases, along with 28 local leaders including Simabia Tahir and Raja Basharat.

According to the case details, the police stopped PTI workers for route violations, leading to an attack on the police with stones and sticks. The police responded with shelling and detained 17 workers from the scene.