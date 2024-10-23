Islamabad Police Arrest Suspect In Woman's Abuse Case
Umer Jamshaid Published October 23, 2024 | 06:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have apprehended an individual accused of abusing a woman on Wednesday, obtaining his remand from the relevant court to advance the investigation.
A public relation officer told APP that on October 20, Shahzad Town police received a report from the victim, identified as "N," who alleged that she had been abusing by the accused. Following the complaint, Shahzad Town police registered First Information Report (FIR) Case No. 1246 under Section 376 of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC).
He said senior police officials immediately took notice of the case and directed the prompt arrest of the suspect. A specialized investigation team, led by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Investigation, was formed to apprehend the accused.
The Shahzad Town police, in collaboration with the Special Services Organized Investigation Unit (SSOIU), utilized all available scientific and technical resources to track down and arrest the accused, identified as Bilal, he added.
He said the police secured a physical remand of the suspect for further questioning, and the investigation is going on.
Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza stated that the suspect would be charged in court with solid evidence to ensure he receives the appropriate punishment.
DIG emphasized that women and children are a "red line" for the police and that those involved in crimes of violence or abuse will not escape the law.
Senior police officials commended the police teams for their swift action and reiterated that such crimes, especially against women and children, are intolerable.
They assured the public that those responsible for such offenses will be held accountable to the full extent of the law.
APP-rzr-mkz
