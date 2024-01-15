Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest Suspects In Cleric Assassination Case

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2024 | 06:39 PM

Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassination case

In a significant development, Islamabad police said on Monday that they have apprehended two suspects believed to be involved in the assassination of a cleric Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2024) In a significant development, Islamabad police said on Monday that they have apprehended two suspects believed to be involved in the assassination of a cleric Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani.

According to a police spokesman, the initial reports suggested that the arrested individuals have alleged affiliations with a banned organization, a private news channel reported.

Religious leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot earlier this month here in Islamabad when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle.

