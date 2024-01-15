Islamabad police arrest suspects in cleric assassination case

In a significant development, Islamabad police said on Monday that they have apprehended two suspects believed to be involved in the assassination of a cleric Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani

According to a police spokesman, the initial reports suggested that the arrested individuals have alleged affiliations with a banned organization, a private news channel reported.

Religious leader Maulana Masood ur Rehman Usmani was shot earlier this month here in Islamabad when unknown assailants opened fire on his vehicle.