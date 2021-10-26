UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Arrest Three TTP Extortionists

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Tue 26th October 2021 | 06:24 PM

Islamabad police arrest three TTP extortionists

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police Tuesday arrested three terrorists associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2021 ) :The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad police Tuesday arrested three terrorists associated with the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

Speaking at a press conference, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) CTD Jamil Zafar Malik said, the arrested terrorists used to write letters to businessmen and owners of educational institutions, demanding extortion money.

"The terrorists demanded a total of Rs 300 million extortion through10 letters written to different people," he said, adding they also wrote to the CTD threatening its officials with attacks if they act against the suspects.

One of the arrested militants Bakht Sherren is a former TTP commander from Swat, he said.

The militants were supported by their accomplices in Afghanistan and used to write letters from there for extortion money, SSP disclosed in a press conference.

He said one of the letters claimed the kidnapping of former Prime Minister Yousaf Reza Gillani's son.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Qazi Jameel-ur-Rehman, SSP constituted teams to ensure the arrest of the accused.

The police teams while using scientific methods of investigations and modern technology in collaboration with other law enforcement agencies traced the accused.

The other accused were identified as Jan Alam and Muhammad Ali.

Meanwhile, in a news release, the Islamabad police spokesman said the first letter, received from Peshawar GPO, the second from Mingora Post Office, third letter urdu Bazaar, Rawalpindi.

Similarly, the fourth letter was received Pirwadhai Rawalpindi, demanding Rs 50 million extortion, threatening serious consequences.

The fifth letter, dated 18.06.21, was received from Saidu Sharif Swat in which extortion of Rs 50 million demanded and threats of dire consequences were made.

Sixth letter dated sent to a private school at Pirwadhai , demanding to vacate the building within 5 days.

Seventh letter to a private school in sector H-8, extortion of Rs 50 million. They threatened the family of school owner with abduction. Suicide bombings, evacuation of the building within five days.

The eighth and ninth letters were from Mingora GPO Swat while the tenth letter was received at Raja Bazar Rawalpindi.

The Inspector-General of Police Islamabad appreciated the police teams and announced commendation certificates for CTD team.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Islamabad Peshawar Militants Prime Minister Police Kidnapping Technology Swat Threatened Suicide Rawalpindi Saidu Mingora Muhammad Ali Money Post Family From Million

Recent Stories

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

PM appoints Lt Gen Nadeem Anjum as new ISI Chief

8 minutes ago
 DSEZ a top priority project, says SACM

DSEZ a top priority project, says SACM

2 minutes ago
 Carpets, Rugs, Mats exports witness record 47.33 % ..

Carpets, Rugs, Mats exports witness record 47.33 % increase

2 minutes ago
 Int'l conference on Pakistan Hydropower to be held ..

Int'l conference on Pakistan Hydropower to be held on Wednesday

2 minutes ago
 T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zeala ..

T20 World Cup 2021 Match 19 Pakistan Vs. New Zealand, Live Score, History, Who W ..

11 minutes ago
 EHS launches advisory council for representatives ..

EHS launches advisory council for representatives of patients and their families

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.