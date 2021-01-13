UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Arrest Two Accused Involved In Truck Drivers Killings

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Wed 13th January 2021 | 06:10 PM

Islamabad police arrest two accused involved in truck drivers killings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jan, 2021 ) :Saabzi Mandi and Homicide Unit Police of Islamabad have conducted a major operation and arrested two accused involved in the murder of truck drivers in Sabzi Mandi and IJP road.

According to details, the accused including Nizamuddin and Syed Ghulam belong to Afghanistan while two pistols with ammunition were recovered from them.

The accused had killed the truck drivers in two separate incidents on December 30, 2020, SP Zubair Ahmed Sheikh said.

During the preliminary investigation, the accused have revealed that they have committed several incidents. Further investigation is underway.

Inspector General and DIG Islamabad police had congratulated the police teams.

