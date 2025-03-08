Islamabad Police Arrest Two Dacoits In Tarnol Encounter; Two Manage To Escape
Umer Jamshaid Published March 08, 2025 | 12:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police engaged in a late-night exchange of fire with four dacoits in Tarnol, resulting in the arrest of two injured criminals, while the other two managed to escape under the cover of darkness.
A police spokesperson told APP on Saturday that the incident occurred during routine police checks on Tarnol Link Road when officers signaled two suspicious motorcyclists to stop. Instead of complying, the suspects opened indiscriminate fire at the police.
He said the police retaliated arresting two injured dacoits, identified as Muhammad Adeel and Zeeshan, while their two accomplices fled. Raids are underway to apprehend the remaining criminals.
He said Muhammad Adeel was a notorious dacoit wanted in 42 cases of serious crimes in Punjab, whereas Zeeshan had 27 cases registered against him. The arrested criminals were involved in dacoities, house robberies, and street crimes.
He said the police recovered two 30-bore pistols and two stolen motorcycles from their possession. Despite the heavy exchange of gunfire, all police officers remained unharmed due to strict precautionary measures.
He said Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi lauded the courage of the police team and announced commendation awards for their bravery.
APP/rzr-mkz
