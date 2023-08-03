Islamabad police arrest two suspects in child abuse cases

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended two individuals connected to cases of abuse, securing their remand from the respective courts to facilitate ongoing investigations.

Utilizing advanced scientific and technological methods, the SSOI Unit of Islamabad Capital Police, in collaboration with Shahzad Town Police, diligently traced and detained two suspects implicated in the heinous act of assaulting two young girls.

All suspects are currently in custody, with their remand granted by the relevant court to facilitate further in-depth inquiries.

On May 30, 2023, Hazar Gul, son of Satar Gul residing near 'Deputain' in close proximity to Maryam Masjid within the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station, filed a complaint concerning the sexual abuse of his eight-year-old daughter by an unidentified individual.

Promptly registering the case under the appropriate legal provisions, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan promptly intervened and entrusted CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari with the responsibility of ensuring the swift apprehension of the perpetrator.

A specialized team, led by SSP (Investigation) and comprising personnel from SSOIU and Shahzad Town police station, was constituted to bring the culprits to justice.

Employing cutting-edge forensic techniques and modern technologies, these teams succeeded in arresting the accused individual, Danish, son of Darwish and a resident of Alipur, who had initially managed to evade capture following the crime of abuse.

In a separate case documented on July 16, 2023, complainant Ajmer, son of Zagray and resident of Hamdani Town, Islamabad, reported that his daughter had fallen victim to an assault by unidentified assailants.

Shehzad Town Police meticulously conducted an investigation, harnessing the power of advanced technological resources, and apprehended the individuals Adnan and Danish implicated in this distressing incident.

Both including Danish, previously wanted in connection to a similar case, are now under physical remand as sanctioned by the competent court, allowing for a comprehensive investigation to take place.

Subsequent investigations brought to light that the accused, Danish, had committed acts of molestation against four minor girls.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has extended his commendation for this remarkable display of law enforcement, emphasizing that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.