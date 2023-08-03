Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrest Two Suspects In Child Abuse Cases

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 03, 2023 | 06:30 PM

Islamabad police arrest two suspects in child abuse cases

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital Police have apprehended two individuals connected to cases of abuse, securing their remand from the respective courts to facilitate ongoing investigations.

Utilizing advanced scientific and technological methods, the SSOI Unit of Islamabad Capital Police, in collaboration with Shahzad Town Police, diligently traced and detained two suspects implicated in the heinous act of assaulting two young girls.

All suspects are currently in custody, with their remand granted by the relevant court to facilitate further in-depth inquiries.

On May 30, 2023, Hazar Gul, son of Satar Gul residing near 'Deputain' in close proximity to Maryam Masjid within the jurisdiction of Shahzad Town police station, filed a complaint concerning the sexual abuse of his eight-year-old daughter by an unidentified individual.

Promptly registering the case under the appropriate legal provisions, Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCP) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan promptly intervened and entrusted CPO/DIG Operations Syed Shahzad Nadeem Bukhari with the responsibility of ensuring the swift apprehension of the perpetrator.

A specialized team, led by SSP (Investigation) and comprising personnel from SSOIU and Shahzad Town police station, was constituted to bring the culprits to justice.

Employing cutting-edge forensic techniques and modern technologies, these teams succeeded in arresting the accused individual, Danish, son of Darwish and a resident of Alipur, who had initially managed to evade capture following the crime of abuse.

In a separate case documented on July 16, 2023, complainant Ajmer, son of Zagray and resident of Hamdani Town, Islamabad, reported that his daughter had fallen victim to an assault by unidentified assailants.

Shehzad Town Police meticulously conducted an investigation, harnessing the power of advanced technological resources, and apprehended the individuals Adnan and Danish implicated in this distressing incident.

Both including Danish, previously wanted in connection to a similar case, are now under physical remand as sanctioned by the competent court, allowing for a comprehensive investigation to take place.

Subsequent investigations brought to light that the accused, Danish, had committed acts of molestation against four minor girls.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has extended his commendation for this remarkable display of law enforcement, emphasizing that crimes of this nature against women and children are utterly unacceptable and that those responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Police Station Young Ajmer Nasir Alipur May July Women Mosque From Court

Recent Stories

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz But ..

PCB mourns the passing of former Chairman Ijaz Butt

17 minutes ago
 55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in internat ..

55% boost in domestic sales, 45% surge in international exports in H1 2023: Emir ..

36 minutes ago
 PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass ..

PM inaugurates newly constructed Bhara Kahu bypass project

2 hours ago
 Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation ..

Pak, Iran chalked out five-year trade cooperation plan with $5bln target

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diver ..

Pakistan, US agree to enhance cooperation in diverse fields

5 hours ago
 PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,00 ..

PSX witnesses surge as KSE-100 Index crosses 49,000 mark after six years

5 hours ago
SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military t ..

SC resumes hearing of pleas challenging military trials

5 hours ago
 GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sec ..

GMC, an ideal platform for fast-tracking media sector&#039;s development, exchan ..

6 hours ago
 Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last ..

Dar commends FBR for collecting over Rs7b in last fiscal year

6 hours ago
 PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

PM inaugurates Bhara Kahu bypass in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 3 August 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 03 August 2023

10 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan