Islamabad Police Arrest Two Suspects Involved In Murder Case

Sumaira FH Published November 02, 2023 | 12:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2023) Islamabad Capital Police Sumbal police station, in conjunction with the Homicide unit police teams, successfully apprehended two individuals linked to a heinous murder case, police said.

The incident unfolded on October 31 when the Sumbal police station received an application from a distressed citizen, reporting a tragic incident.

According to the applicant, the accused, identified as Deen Muhammad (husband) and Noor Hassan (father-in-law), allegedly set fire to his daughter, Nazia Bibi, leading to her untimely demise upon arrival at the hospital.

In response to the grievous crime, the Sumbal police team promptly registered FIR no. 412/23 and established a specialized investigation team.

Leveraging all available resources and employing technical and scientific methodologies, the police teams successfully arrested the two accused, Deen Muhammad and Noor Hassan.

The investigation into the matter remains ongoing.

In light of this incident, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has issued directives to all senior officials to intensify efforts in cracking down on criminal activities, prioritizing the safety of citizens and their property.

The Islamabad Capital Police maintains a zero-tolerance policy towards violence and injustice, with a commitment to ensuring that perpetrators of such crimes face the full extent of the law.

Commending the diligent efforts of the police teams, he further urged all officers to continue their rigorous efforts in combating criminal elements.

He emphasized that the safety and security of citizens remain the foremost priority, underscoring a steadfast commitment to maintaining vigilance and taking decisive action against any form of criminality.

