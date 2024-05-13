Islamabad police arrested 90 outlaws, 2 million cash recovered

In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) apprehended ninety individuals, including 26 members of the notorious wanted gangs, who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities over the past three weeks

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2024) In a major breakthrough, the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit (ARDU) apprehended ninety individuals, including 26 members of the notorious wanted gangs, who were allegedly involved in various criminal activities over the past three weeks.

SP Rukhsar Mehdi on Monday held a press conference at the Anti-Car Lifting Cell, where the authorities showcased their successful crackdown to halt street crime.

During the operation, the police recovered a substantial amount of booty, including Rs. 2 million in cash, gold ornaments, mobile phones, and other valuable items believed to be linked to the accused.

This significant haul marks a significant victory in the ongoing battle against organized crime, sending a strong message to criminals and bolstering public confidence in law enforcement efforts.

The swift and decisive action taken by the Anti-Robbery and Dacoity Unit underscored their commitment to ensuring the safety and security of the community. With these arrests and recoveries, the law enforcement authorities gave a severe blow to criminal networks operating in the region, further enhancing the peace and well-being of the citizens.