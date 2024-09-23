Islamabad Police arrests 12 outlaws, recovers illegal weapons, narcotics

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2024) During the last 24 hours, Islamabad Police apprehended 12 outlaws including 06 advertisers and habitual criminals involved in drug selling and other crimes from different areas of the city and recovered drugs and weapons with ammunition from their possession.

According to a police Public Relation Officer (PRO), under the special directions of Inspector General (IG) Police Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, the ICT Police conducting a crackdown against drug dealers and criminal elements from the city.

The PRO said that the police teams arrested 12 criminal elements involved in drug dealing and other crimes including 06 advertisers and habitual criminals during the last 24 hours.

He said, Shalimar police arrested accused Shaukat and recovered 520 grams of hashish from his possession.

Similarly, Ramna police station arrested two accused Muhammad Nadeem and Najeeb Khan and recovered 30 bore pistols and a 223-bore rifle from their possession, he said.

He said Sabzi Mandi police station arrested accused Jameel and recovered 30 bore pistols from his possession.

Police Station Industrial Area Police arrested accused Muhammad Arshad and recovered 1,260 grams of heroin from his possession.

Furthermore Bani Gala Police Station arrested accused Muhammad Ali and recovered 30 Bore Pistols from his possession.

He said cases have been registered against the nabbed accused and further investigation is underway

During the crackdown against proclaimed offenders and absconders, the ICT Police teams arrested six criminals from various areas of the city, he added.

DIG Syed Ali Raza said that the ICT Police will bring to justice the elements involved in dirty business such as drug and alcohol sales and possession of illegal weapons, he added.

Citizens are urged to cooperate with police and report any suspicious activity or information through the emergency helpline "Pucar-15" or via the "ICT-15" app for immediate assistance