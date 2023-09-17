Islamabad Police arrests 22 absconders in crackdown on heinous crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :In a major crackdown on heinous crimes, the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have arrested 22 absconders in the last week in order to curb increasing trend of street crimes in the Federal capital.

The arrests were made following special directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, who assigned special tasks to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The crackdown was carried out by teams from the Margalla, Noon, Shahzad Town, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Industrial Area, Phulgran, Aabpara, Koral, Sihala, Golra, Tarnol, and Bhara Kahu police stations. The absconders were arrested for a variety of heinous crimes, including murder, rape, kidnapping, and robbery.

The ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the ICP is taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and that those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. He added that the safety and security of citizens is the foremost priority of the Islamabad Capital Police.

The arrests of the 22 absconders are a major achievement for the ICP. It shows that the police are committed to cracking down on crime and bringing criminals to justice. It also sends a strong message to criminals that they will not be able to escape the law.

The ICP is commended for its efforts to crack down on heinous crimes. The arrest of the 22 absconders is a welcome step and will help to make Islamabad a safer city for its residents.