Open Menu

Islamabad Police Arrests 22 Absconders In Crackdown On Heinous Crimes

Muhammad Irfan Published September 17, 2023 | 07:20 PM

Islamabad Police arrests 22 absconders in crackdown on heinous crimes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Sep, 2023 ) :In a major crackdown on heinous crimes, the Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) have arrested 22 absconders in the last week in order to curb increasing trend of street crimes in the Federal capital.

The arrests were made following special directives from Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, who assigned special tasks to all senior police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders and absconders involved in heinous crimes, said a press release issued here Sunday.

The crackdown was carried out by teams from the Margalla, Noon, Shahzad Town, Karachi Company, Kohsar, Industrial Area, Phulgran, Aabpara, Koral, Sihala, Golra, Tarnol, and Bhara Kahu police stations. The absconders were arrested for a variety of heinous crimes, including murder, rape, kidnapping, and robbery.

The ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the ICP is taking all possible steps to eradicate crime from the city and that those involved in heinous crimes and illegal activities will be dealt with iron hands. He added that the safety and security of citizens is the foremost priority of the Islamabad Capital Police.

The arrests of the 22 absconders are a major achievement for the ICP. It shows that the police are committed to cracking down on crime and bringing criminals to justice. It also sends a strong message to criminals that they will not be able to escape the law.

The ICP is commended for its efforts to crack down on heinous crimes. The arrest of the 22 absconders is a welcome step and will help to make Islamabad a safer city for its residents.

Related Topics

Karachi Murder Islamabad Police Kidnapping Company Robbery Nasir Criminals Sunday All From

Recent Stories

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

28 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

28 minutes ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

2 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

3 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

3 hours ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

4 hours ago
Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

4 hours ago
 Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its acti ..

Mauritanian Literature Festival concludes its activities

5 hours ago
 Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operati ..

Dubai Customs foils massive drug smuggling operation

5 hours ago
 Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Liv ..

Asia Cup 2023 Final Match India Vs. Sri Lanka, Live Score, History, Who Will Win

6 hours ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th ..

Abdullah bin Zayed to lead UAE delegation to 78th UN General Assembly in New Yor ..

7 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Termina ..

Abu Dhabi International Airport trials new Terminal A operations

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan