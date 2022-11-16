Islamabad police arrests 395 absconders during last four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 395 absconders during the last four months who were involved in criminal cases of heinous nature, police said.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan assigned the task to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch a massive crackdown against such outlaws.

In compliance with these directions, the force renewed efforts to arrest these outlaws and nabbed 395 court absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last four months.

IGP Islamabad said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of the force and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. The IGP Islamabad vowed to continue efforts for effective policing and make the police department a service-oriented force in a real manner.