UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Arrests 395 Absconders During Last Four Months

Sumaira FH Published November 16, 2022 | 02:30 PM

Islamabad police arrests 395 absconders during last four months

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have arrested 395 absconders during the last four months who were involved in criminal cases of heinous nature, police said.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan assigned the task to all police officials to ensure the arrest of proclaimed offenders. He also directed all SDPOs and SHOs to launch a massive crackdown against such outlaws.

In compliance with these directions, the force renewed efforts to arrest these outlaws and nabbed 395 court absconders and proclaimed offenders during the last four months.

IGP Islamabad said that the safety of the lives and property of the citizens is the foremost priority of the force and no laxity will be tolerated in this regard. The IGP Islamabad vowed to continue efforts for effective policing and make the police department a service-oriented force in a real manner.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Nasir Criminals All Court

Recent Stories

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

Dollar continues upward trajectory against rupee

1 hour ago
 Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

Int'l Day for Tolerance being observed today

1 hour ago
 Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says sh ..

Journalist Arshad Sharif's killing: Mother says she doesn't have faith in govt

3 hours ago
 Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to ..

Defense Minister says army chief's appointment to start on Friday

3 hours ago
 Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in ter ..

Lakki Marwat: Six police officials martyred in terrorists' attack

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 16 November 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.