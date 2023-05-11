Islamabad Police arrests 80 miscreants

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th May, 2023 ) :The Islamabad Police have arrested a total of 80 miscreants who were damaging government and public properties in reaction to the arrest of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chief Imran Khan.

According to the Spokesman of Islamabad Police, the violent protesters were involved in setting fire to the Tarnol Railway Station, Aerial firing and pulling the track of Pakistan Railways from different points of the Federal Capital.

He said earlier, Islamabad Police had arrested around 108 protesters involved in arson.

Meanwhile, in a tweet, the Islamabad Police said all the roads were open for travellers and the flow of traffic was normal.

The Islamabad Police has also urged all citizens to respect the law as Section 245 was in force in the federal capital for the safety of life and property of the masses as well as the security of the government institutions.

He said Pakistan Army, Rangers, Frontier Constabulary and Islamabad Police were authorized to take action against the culprits involved in any kind of illegal activities.

Prove to be a good citizen of the country and respect the law. The law is equal for all and it is the responsibility of everyone to obey it, Islamabad Police said.