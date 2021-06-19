Islamabad Police arrests nine outlaws

Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws including two drug smugglers and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have arrested nine outlaws including two drug smugglers and recovered narcotics, wine and weapons from their possession, a police spokesman said on Friday.

He said SSP (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanweer has directed all zonal officers to accelerate their efforts to curb crime in the city.

In pursuance of these orders, SP (I-Area-Zone) Fida Hussain Satti constituted a special police team under the supervision of DSP Nawaz Bhatti including SHO Noon police Station Sub-Inspector Ishtiaq Shah along with others for special checking in the area. The team nabbed two drug smugglers Identified as Ghulam Ghazanfar and Ehsan Abbas and recovered 2560 gram hashish from their possession.

More-over SP (City-zone) Rana Abdul Wahab constituted special police teams under the supervision of ASP Asad Ali, SHO Bhara Kahu Habib Butt along with others that conducted operation and arrested 2 land-grabbers namely Danish and Perviz resident of Bhara Khau.

Further-more Shahzad Town police arrested accused Khalid Hussain and recovered Six tin beer and two wine bottles from him. Koral police arrested two accused Shahid Saleem and Abid Hussain and recovered two pistols along with ammunition from their possession.

Tarnol police arrested accused Aqib and recovered 30 bore pistol from him. Banigala police arrested accused Nasir and recovered one 30 bore pistol from him.

Cases have been registered against the nabbed persons and further investigation is underway from them.