UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Asked To Ensure Arrest Of Criminals At Large

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 15, 2023 | 06:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Feb, 2023 ) :The Police have been directed to ensure the arrest of all offenders named in heinous crimes especially those involved in murder cases and curb crime through coordinated efforts.

These directions were made by the SSP (Investigation) Maria Mehmood while chairing a meeting held to review the crime situation in the city zone.

The meeting was attended by DPO, SDPOs, SHOs, and investigation officers from the city.

The SSP (Investigation) directed all police officials to accomplish all their responsibilities in a professional manner.

She also directed the concerned officials to submit challans of pending cases and a report in this regard to her office. She asked the officers to develop a comprehensive strategy for crime prevention and drug elimination.

She warned the officers that no laxity towards the safety and security of citizens would be tolerated and strict disciplinary action would be initiated against officials showing negligence towards their official duty.

She said that DPO, SDPOs, SHOs, and investigation officers must remain in touch with the complainants and keep them informed about progress in their cases so that public trust in the police could be increased.

She directed the acceleration of the campaign against beggars and their facilitators.

She asked the concerned officers to make patrolling more efficient in their respective areas, check suspected and unregistered motorbikes and take prompt action against them.

