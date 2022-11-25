Islamabad Police beats RBA in cricket match

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Nov, 2022 ) :The Cricket team of Islamabad Capital Police has beaten the Rawalpindi Bar Association (RBA) team in the final match of cross departmental tape ball tournament played here at Marghzar Cricket Ground, Saidpur.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Headquarters Saud Khan participated as chief guest among a large number of Islamabad capital police officials, members of RBA and civilians present on the occasion, said a news release.

The tournament was organized to follow the special directives of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, in order to encourage the police officials towards healthy activities. Therefore, a friendly cricket match was also played between the Islamabad Capital Police and Frontier Constabulary teams at Police Lines Headquarters cricket ground.

According to the details, the final match being played between Islamabad Capital Police and RBA opened after Islamabad Capital Police won the toss and chose to bat first and scored some 150 runs in eight overs.

The Rawalpindi Bar Association team only managed to score 83 runs. However, Islamabad Capital Police won the match by 67 runs. Constable Amir was awarded the Man of the Match for his excellent performance.

On the occasion, the IGP Islamabad said the purpose of the cricket match was to motivate the police officials and encourage them towards healthy activities. Such activities would continue in the future as well, he maintained.