Islamabad Police bolster security measures for Muharram-ul-Haram processions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :In preparation for the upcoming religious observance of Muharram-ul-Haram, the Islamabad police have vowed to implement stringent security arrangements.

A high-level meeting, chaired by SSP (Operations) Malik Jameel Zafar and attended by senior police officials, was held to review the security measures.

The authorities emphasized the utilization of advanced technologies such as safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance cameras, and drone cameras to maintain high vigilance and ensure the safety of processions.

Stringent directives were issued to organizers, emphasizing the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and the police. The aim is to maintain strict adherence to designated routes and timings while effectively managing traffic flow and keeping parking areas at a safe distance from Imambargahs.

Furthermore, the deployment of bomb disposal squads utilizing robots and modern technology will be instrumental in ensuring thorough security checks for participants in the processions.