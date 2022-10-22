UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Book Senator Faisal Javed And Six Other PTI Leaders

Sumaira FH Published October 22, 2022 | 04:00 PM

Islamabad police book Senator Faisal Javed and six other PTI leaders

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Oct, 2022 ) :Islamabad police on Saturday have booked PTI leaders including Senator Faisal Javed on the charges of terrorism in the wake of protests over former prime minister Imran Khan's disqualification by the Election Commission of Pakistan in the Toshakhana reference.

In reaction to the ECP decision, PTI workers took to the streets on Friday to protest over the decision against their party chief.

The criminal complaint Names PTI leaders Amir Kiani, Wasiq Qayyum Abbasi, Faisal Javed Khan, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Umer Tanveer Butt, Rashid Naseem Abbasi, Raja Majid as allegedly leading the large group, who were informed via loudspeaker to disperse immediately since the gathering was against the law.

Clashes erupted between the police and PTI workers in Islamabad mainly at Faizabad.

The first information report (FIR) was registered with Islamabad's I-9 Police Station on complaint of a Sub-Inspector.

The FIR was registered under Sections 109 (abetment), 148 (rioting with deadly weapon), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object), 186 (obstructing public servant), 324 (attempted murder), 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 427 (mischief causing damage) and 435 (mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage) of the Pakistan Penal Code and Section 7 (punishment for acts of terrorism) of the Anti-Terrorism Act.

It is to mention that a PTI MNA Saleh Muhammad was also arrested on Friday along with his two police guards by the capital police over an alleged firing incident outside the ECP office.

