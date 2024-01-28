Open Menu

Islamabad Police Boosts Officer Well-being With Free Medical Camp

Umer Jamshaid Published January 28, 2024 | 08:10 PM

Islamabad police boosts officer well-being with free medical camp

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) In order to prioritize the health and well-being of Islamabad Capital Police (ICP) officials, a dedicated one-day medical camp was organized on Sunday at the Traffic Police Office.

Spearheaded by Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), the initiative aimed to enhance both the mental and physical health of officers, shielding them from potential diseases, an ICP spokesman said.

The initiative of Dr Akbar Niazi Hospital featured a range of health activities, psychological tests, and checkups. The officers and officials of ICP underwent thorough examinations, receiving valuable advice and medications to enhance their overall health.

Dr Ghulam Mujtaba Abbasi, the Executive Director, along with Director Arij Niazi and other medical professionals from Akbar Niazi Hospital actively participated in the camp and their expertise contributed significantly to the success of the initiative.

The Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) of Islamabad also checked himself at the medical camp. Expressing gratitude to the executive director for organizing the event, he acknowledged the importance of such initiatives in safeguarding the health of the police force.

Commending the dedication of the medical team, he affirmed that the Islamabad Capital Police remain committed to ensuring the well-being of its officers and staff.

The CTO emphasized that the Islamabad Capital Police is steadfast in its commitment to maintaining the physical and mental health of its officers and jawans. He pledged to continue organizing similar health-focused activities in the future, ensuring a sustained effort toward improved well-being.

The officers and employees present at the camp took a moment to express their gratitude to the medical team. The collective thanks echoed the sentiment that such initiatives not only enhance health but also foster a sense of appreciation and camaraderie within the police force.

The ICP medical camp proved to be a commendable effort in fortifying the health of Islamabad Capital Police officials. The event, guided by the vision of Dr Akbar Nasir Khan, stood as a testament to the commitment of law enforcement to prioritize the wellness of those who tirelessly serve the community.

