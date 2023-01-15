Islamabad police bulldoze 4,000 pressure horns and fancy number plates

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2023 ) :In a bid to curb noise pollution and ensure public safety, Islamabad Capital Police bulldozed over 4,000 pressure horns and fancy number plates.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer, SP (Traffic) Ch. Abid Hussain and other senior police officials witnessed the bulldozing process at Traffic Police Office (Faizabad).

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, efforts are underway to ensure a safe road environment and disciplined traffic system in the city.

Chief Traffic Officer Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said the traffic police were striving to make the capital "noise-free".

Police have constituted special squads to check noise pollution, which take action against the installation of pressure horn in Public Service Transport and small as well as heavy vehicles.

The Chief Traffic Officer said that to make the capital noise free city, strict action is being taken against pressure horns users while transporters have been also issued directions in this regard.

He appealed transporters to cooperate with Islamabad Capital Police to check noise pollution. He said that the use of fancy number plates is also a security risk and is prohibited.

Dr.Syed Mustafa Tanveer urged the citizens to display authorized number plates issued by the excise and taxation office and cooperate with police for a safe road environment.

He said that citizens can lodge complaints about vehicles using pressure horns at 1915 or 051-9261992-93 as strict action would be ensured against such vehicles.