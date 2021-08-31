Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

Islamabad police busted 12 criminal gangs during the last fortnight due to involvement in extortion, snatching bikes and cars along with recovering stolen items including vehicles worth Rs.25 million from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police busted 12 criminal gangs during the last fortnight due to involvement in extortion, snatching bikes and cars along with recovering stolen items including vehicles worth Rs.25 million from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police also nabbed 227 other outlaws during last two weeks and recovered 11 Kalashnikovs, seven guns, 196 pistols, eight daggers and 1799 rounds from their possession.

He said that criminals' gangs were busted by Tarnol police, Sabzi Mandi police, Industrial area police, Ramana police, Loi Bher police and CIA police.

SSP (Operations) said that police recovered valuables worth Rs. 25 million from their possession. He said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi police are conducting joint efforts to check car lifting incidents and all out efforts would be made to curb crime.