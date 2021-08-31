UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Bust 12 Criminals' Gangs During Last 15 Days: SSP

Sumaira FH 19 minutes ago Tue 31st August 2021 | 02:53 PM

Islamabad police bust 12 criminals' gangs during last 15 days: SSP

Islamabad police busted 12 criminal gangs during the last fortnight due to involvement in extortion, snatching bikes and cars along with recovering stolen items including vehicles worth Rs.25 million from their possession

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Islamabad police busted 12 criminal gangs during the last fortnight due to involvement in extortion, snatching bikes and cars along with recovering stolen items including vehicles worth Rs.25 million from their possession.

Addressing a press conference here on Tuesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said that police also nabbed 227 other outlaws during last two weeks and recovered 11 Kalashnikovs, seven guns, 196 pistols, eight daggers and 1799 rounds from their possession.

He said that criminals' gangs were busted by Tarnol police, Sabzi Mandi police, Industrial area police, Ramana police, Loi Bher police and CIA police.

SSP (Operations) said that police recovered valuables worth Rs. 25 million from their possession. He said that Islamabad and Rawalpindi police are conducting joint efforts to check car lifting incidents and all out efforts would be made to curb crime.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police CIA Vehicles Car Rawalpindi Criminals All From Million

Recent Stories

Botswana records first case of highly mutated C.1. ..

Botswana records first case of highly mutated C.1.2 COVID-19 variant

1 second ago
 Kenya is home to 36,280 savanna elephants, 1,739 r ..

Kenya is home to 36,280 savanna elephants, 1,739 rhinos: report

3 seconds ago
 Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decad ..

Eurozone inflation leaps to 3.0%, highest in decade

6 seconds ago
 Caldor Fire in U.S. California threatens Tahoe Bas ..

Caldor Fire in U.S. California threatens Tahoe Basin, containment backtracking t ..

6 minutes ago
 US Consul General calls on Governor

US Consul General calls on Governor

6 minutes ago
 Bangladesh urges WHO to ensure vaccines for develo ..

Bangladesh urges WHO to ensure vaccines for developing countries

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.