Islamabad Police Bust Inter-provincial Robbers Gang, Rs 2 Mln Recovered

Umer Jamshaid Published May 14, 2022 | 05:04 PM

Islamabad Police bust inter-provincial robbers gang, Rs 2 mln recovered

Islamabad Police on Saturday busted a three-member inter-provincial gang of robbers and recovered Rs 2.1 million from their possession, a police spokesman said

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2022 ) :Islamabad Police on Saturday busted a three-member inter-provincial gang of robbers and recovered Rs 2.1 million from their possession, a police spokesman said. A Lohi Bhir Police team, headed by SHO Kamal Khan and comprising Sub-Inspector Asif Ali, ASI Sajid Iqbal and others, under the supervision of SDPO Sihala Benish Fatima, succeeded in arresting the gang by using human and intelligence sources, the spokesman added.

According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Rural Zone Ziaud Din, the accused included Shahzeb,Ubaid and Osama, who were involved in 17 robbery incidents at Bharia Town, Pakistan Town, Korang Town, Jinnah Garden, other areas of Police Station Sihala and Kohat.

Besides Rs 2.1 million in cash, tools used for robbery had also been recovered from their possession, he added.

It may be added that following the special directives of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younus,�Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations Muhammad Faisal Kamran have directed all zonal police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements. �Smd-nvd

