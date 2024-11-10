Islamabad Police bust key accused in robbery, murder cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2024) Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Police have successfully apprehended the key accused in two high-profile criminal cases, including a mobile shop robbery and the brutal murder of an elderly man.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Operations/Investigation Muhammad Arsalan Shahzaib, along with senior police officials, briefed the media during a press conference at the Rescue-15 office on Sunday.

SSP Shahzaib said that the first case involved a robbery at a mobile shop within the jurisdiction of the Secretariat Police Station, where four armed suspects targeted the business. In a separate incident, he said that an elderly man was found murdered in Bhara Kahu, with his throat slit.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, swiftly took notice of these serious crimes and ordered the formation of special police teams under the leadership of Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Syed Ali Raza, and SSP Arsalan Shahzaib, he said adding that these teams were tasked with investigating both cases.

SSP Shahzaib said utilizing modern investigative techniques, including digital tracking and surveillance, the police teams managed to identify and arrest the four suspects involved in the mobile shop robbery within just 48 hours.

He said the arrested individuals, Faisal, Shabbir, Ghulam Abbas, and Muhammad Faraz, were found in possession of several firearms, including a Kalashnikov rifle, a 55 bore rifle, an M-16 style pistol, two 30 bore pistols, and the motorcycles used in the robbery. Additionally, the stolen money was recovered, he added.

SSP said a key factor in identifying the suspects was a viral video recorded by a bystander during the mobile shop robbery.

He said that the video, which was captured on a mobile phone by a civilian, played a crucial role in tracking down the culprits.

SSP Shahzaib said the suspects, who were residents of Jhang, were found to have committed similar robberies in Faisalabad as well. He said that the police team’s swift response, combined with the public's support, led to the successful arrest of the accused.

He said that further investigations into the gang revealed their involvement in other criminal activities, and legal action is underway. The police are continuing to investigate their criminal connections, he maintained.

SSP Shahzaib said in the second case, on November 3, police discovered the body of the elderly man, later identified as Abdul Qayyum, in Bhara Kahu. He had been brutally murdered by having his throat slit.

SSP Shahzaib confirmed that Amanullah (23 years) and Riyasat Abbasi were arrested in connection with the murder.

He said the accused confessed to the crime, stating that they targeted the elderly man after observing him for several days and discovering that he had a significant amount of money saved.

The suspects killed Abdul Qayyum in an attempt to rob him and fled the scene.

SSP Shahzaib emphasized that Islamabad Police are committed to ensuring the safety of citizens’ lives and property, noting that crime rates in Islamabad have been steadily declining.

He also urged landlords to register tenant information with local police stations, emphasizing that no tenants should be allowed to live without proper identification. He warned that the Islamabad Police will soon launch a crackdown on unregistered tenants as part of its efforts to improve security.