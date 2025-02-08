Islamabad Police Bust Key Gang Member, Seize Four Bikes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Phulgran team on Saturday arrested a key member of a notorious gang involved in multiple motorcycle theft cases.
A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Aamir Hayat.
He was wanted in several motorcycle theft incidents and was allegedly part of a network operating in the area.
He said police recovered four stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees from the suspect’s possession.
Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect's accomplices and facilitators," said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq.
He said DIG Jawad reiterated that strict action would continue against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets, ensuring the safety and security of the public.
Recent Stories
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections
Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography
Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..
PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..
ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..
ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year
China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports
Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute
Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden
Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high
Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Islamabad Police bust key gang member, seize four bikes6 minutes ago
-
Speedy dumper crushes three youths in Karachi6 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayer of martyred cops officered at Bannu Police Lines26 minutes ago
-
PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections28 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Larkana encourages support for persons with disabilities36 minutes ago
-
DPM Dar chairs meeting on reforming power sector36 minutes ago
-
Punjab SER ensuring 100% inclusion of deserving citizens in relief programs36 minutes ago
-
Mines secretary reviews progress on development projects36 minutes ago
-
Commissioner inspects construction at South Punjab Secretariat36 minutes ago
-
FIA arrests suspect involved in harassing woman36 minutes ago
-
1st meeting of Punjab Enforcement Regulatory Board held46 minutes ago
-
Terrorists' attack on Bannu police checkpost leaves two cops martyred46 minutes ago