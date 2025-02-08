Open Menu

Islamabad Police Bust Key Gang Member, Seize Four Bikes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 08, 2025 | 02:40 PM

Islamabad Police bust key gang member, seize four bikes

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2025) Islamabad Capital Police’s Phulgran team on Saturday arrested a key member of a notorious gang involved in multiple motorcycle theft cases.

A public relations officer told APP that the arrested suspect has been identified as Aamir Hayat.

He was wanted in several motorcycle theft incidents and was allegedly part of a network operating in the area.

He said police recovered four stolen motorcycles worth millions of rupees from the suspect’s possession.

Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspect's accomplices and facilitators," said DIG Muhammad Jawad Tariq.

He said DIG Jawad reiterated that strict action would continue against those depriving citizens of their valuable assets, ensuring the safety and security of the public.

Recent Stories

PTI observes black day on completion of first year ..

PTI observes black day on completion of first year since Feb 8 general elections

28 minutes ago
 vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Pho ..

Vivo X200 Pro: Immersive Power Meets Pro-Grade Photography

42 minutes ago
 Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Serie ..

Pakistan’s Favorite Entry-level Smartphone Series, the realme Note 60x Takes t ..

56 minutes ago
 PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Relig ..

PML-Q leader& coordinator of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Khawaja Rameez H ..

58 minutes ago
 ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corpora ..

ADQ partners with State Capital Investment Corporation to explore investment opp ..

1 hour ago
 ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sa ..

ICC Prosecutor Karim Khan among those facing US sanctions imposed by Trump

2 hours ago
Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six m ..

Pakistan meets major IMF conditions in first six months of current fiscal year

2 hours ago
 China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ..

China boosts cross-border trade in 2024 with smart ports

3 hours ago
 Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over cas ..

Lawyers end three-day sit-in in Hyderabad over case dispute

3 hours ago
 Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

Al-Azhar condemns Örebro massacre in Sweden

4 hours ago
 Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record hi ..

Korean airlines' fleet tops 400, setting record high

4 hours ago
 Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ..

Missing commuter plane found crashed on Alaska sea ice, authorities say

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan