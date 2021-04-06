Islamabad police bust network of drug pushers

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2021 ) :Islamabad police have busted a network of drug pushers including Nigerian nationals involved in supplying drugs at educational institutions and recovered cocaine, hashish, ice and tranquilizers from them.

Two police teams each headed by Additional Superintendent of Police (SP) Farhat Abbas Kazmi and SP (Rural) Rana Abdul Wahab succeeded to bust a network of drug pushers after its hunt near a week.

This network comprises of two tiers as first is of main suppliers and other of local dealers.

Police nabbed nine Nigerian nationals and 20 local dealers of this network supplying drugs to students at educational institutions.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) (Operations) Dr. Syed Mustafa Tanveer said police recovered 15120 gram hashish, 96 gram cocaine, 2148 gram ice, 450 gram heroin and 305 tranquilizing pills from them.

He said police efforts against such criminals would remain continue till the eradication of the menace.