UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Bust Notorious Dacoits' Gang

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 44 minutes ago Fri 12th November 2021 | 06:36 PM

Islamabad police bust notorious dacoits' gang

Islamabad capital police (ICT) busted an eight member notorious gang known as the "Ghani gang" that was involved in house robberies in different areas of the Capital

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2021 ) :Islamabad capital police (ICT) busted an eight member notorious gang known as the "Ghani gang" that was involved in house robberies in different areas of the Capital.

Addressing a press conference on Friday, Deputy Inspector General of Police (operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar along with SSP (Operations) Syed Ali Akbar Shah and SP (Investigation) Liaqat Hyat Niazi, said that CIA police busted a notorious gang involved in several robbery and burglary incidents in Islamabad.

He said that ring leader of this gang identified as Abdul Ghani alias Abdul Wahid Usman had named it as "Ghani Gang" and it was wanted to police for last 15 years.

The modes operands of the gang was to enter houses through adjacent nullahs and make the inmates hostage at gun point and later decamp in Afghanistan.

They used to keep cutters, weapons, iron rods with them and barged in multiple houses in areas of Golra, Shalimar, Khanna, Shehzad town, Bani Gala and Aabpara police stations.

They confessed to commit dacoity at the house of a Federal secretary and Orchard Scheme at Murree road while police recovered diamonds worth Rs. 7.5 million, 60 tola gold ornaments, mobile phones, cash, weapons and ammunition from their possession.

DIG (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar said that CIA police worked hard to bust the gang and raided in various areas of Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Rawalpindi and Islamabad to arrest its members.

The gangsters have been identified as Abdul Ghani alias Abdul Wahid Usman, Abdul Wahab alias Choto Hazrat Khan alias Jehangir, Khuda-e-ram, Janat Gul, Kareem Zarge, Aamir Khan residents of Afghanistan and Aziz resident of Kale Toro Mardan.

DIG (Operations) appreciated the performance of SSP (Investigation) Atta ur Rehman and his team including SP (Investigation) Liaqat Hyat Niazi, DSP CIA Rukhsar Mehdi, Sub-Inspectors Suleman Shah, Habib Ullah, Nur Ullah, ASI Sudher Abbass and other policemen.

He also announced cash prizes and commendation certificates for members of police team.

Moreover, DIG (Operations) said that Islamabad police have set up a digital control room following directions from IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman for direct monitoring of police stations.

He said that IGP, DIG (Operations) and SSP (Operations) would not only monitor police stations but also can interact with citizens through video calls.

He said that official numbers are being given to all SHOs, SDPOs and SPs so that citizens may contact relevant officials in case of any issue with them even after transfer of these officers.

Related Topics

Afghanistan Islamabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Mobile Murree CIA Aamir Khan Road Robbery Bani Mardan Rawalpindi May Gold All From Million

Recent Stories

APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-1 ..

APEC leaders Intend To Promote Exchange Of COVID-19 Vaccines, Reduce Their Cost

1 minute ago
 Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assis ..

Troika Plus nations to continue humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan

1 minute ago
 Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubel ..

Meeting held to review measures for measles, rubella campaign in Duki

1 minute ago
 Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water ..

Balochistan govt to initiates clean drinking water projects

4 minutes ago
 U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan mi ..

U.S. Charged' affaires highlights U.S.-Pakistan military-to-military ties

4 minutes ago
 APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to CO ..

APEC Expects WTO to Adopt Effective Response to COVID-19 at November Meeting

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.