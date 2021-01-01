Islamabad police celebrate its 40th Foundation Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Friday held a ceremony at the police lines in connection with its 40th Foundation Day and invited former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) who served the force in different periods.

A smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honour to the incumbent IGP Islamabad and former IGPs.

All ex-IGPs expressed their views about policing and congratulated IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar for inviting Prime Minister of Pakistan at passing out parade of the force. They also lauded the efforts of Islamabad police chief for effective policing in the capital city.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that Islamabad police entered in the new year with renewed commitment and to leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to lives and property of the citizens.

The ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIGs , SSPS and all SPs of the district.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar thanked all former IGPs for attending the ceremony. They also reciprocated the IGP Islamabad in the similar manner who remembered them on the Foundation Day of Islamabad police.