UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Celebrate Its 40th Foundation Day

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 01st January 2021 | 05:20 PM

Islamabad police celebrate its 40th Foundation Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2021 ) :Islamabad police on Friday held a ceremony at the police lines in connection with its 40th Foundation Day and invited former Inspectors General of Police (IGPs) who served the force in different periods.

A smartly turned out contingent of Islamabad police presented guard of honour to the incumbent IGP Islamabad and former IGPs.

All ex-IGPs expressed their views about policing and congratulated IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar for inviting Prime Minister of Pakistan at passing out parade of the force. They also lauded the efforts of Islamabad police chief for effective policing in the capital city.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar said that Islamabad police entered in the new year with renewed commitment and to leave no stone unturned to ensure protection to lives and property of the citizens.

The ceremony was attended among others by DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, DIG (Headquarters) Muhammad Saleem, AIGs , SSPS and all SPs of the district.

The IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar thanked all former IGPs for attending the ceremony. They also reciprocated the IGP Islamabad in the similar manner who remembered them on the Foundation Day of Islamabad police.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Police All

Recent Stories

President Of Djibouti National Parliament & Comman ..

10 minutes ago

‘No crowd will be there during PSL 6th edition, ..

18 minutes ago

Balochistan to set up culture and tourism offices ..

12 minutes ago

Cross-Channel traffic smooth in France as Brexit k ..

12 minutes ago

791 parliamentarians submit assets' statements so ..

15 minutes ago

Step afoot to provide development opportunities to ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.