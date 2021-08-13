Islamabad police chalk out elaborate security arrangements for August 14

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Aug, 2021 ) :The capital police has planned elaborate measures during festivity of Independence Day in the metropolitan and decided to deploy heavy contingent of police at sensitive points to avoid any untoward incident.

According to a police source, a comprehensive plan has been chalked out on the occasion of Independence day and security personnel would be deployed at important installations as well as the public places.

As per plan, 2500 cops would perform security duties on the occasion and the city has been divided into various beats while additional strength has been deployed at main shopping centers at markets.

Likewise, special contingents have been also deployed at Dhokri chowk, Korian Wala Chowk, French embassy chowk and Kashmir Chowk.

"Additional heavy contingents will be deployed at all public places, especially parks and various other important spots. The capital police would try best to deliver their duties with discipline on the auspicious occasion and ensure implementation on government SOPs to remain protected from coronavirus", the sources added.

Mobile Reserve police will also remain alert while contingents of Rangers will also perform security duties on the occasion. The SSP (Operations), he said, has directed all SDPOs and SHOs to monitor security duties in their respective areas while alert to be maintained at high security zone.

Police commandos, lady police, mobile patrolling and eagle squad, Anti-terror squad, Bomb Disposal Squad, Quick Response Force Unit have been also activated while special branch, traffic police and CID staff would perform duties on the occasion.

The city's forest areas will be scanned with sophisticated security equipment while security personnel on horses will patrol the city.

Islamabad residents and those coming to the city from others areas have been appealed to keep with them their CNIC or other identification documents.

Meanwhile, the sources said that IGP Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed all wings of Islamabad police to ensure complete coordination on the occasion as it is their top priority to protect the lives and property of the citizens.