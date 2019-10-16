Islamabad Police chalk out elaborate security plan for Chehlum

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2019 ) : Islamabad Police have chalked out an elaborate security plan for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) and strict patrolling as well as deployment will be ensured on the routes of procession and religious gatherings in the city.

According to police plan, around 2,000 personnel of Islamabad Police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and all procession will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Fifty QRF teams will maintain high vigilance through patrolling while policemen will be deputed along with sophisticated weapons at rooftops.

Root checking will be made with the sniffers dogs and bomb disposal squad will clear the route of the procession.

The main procession will start from Imambargah Asnae-Ashri in Sector G-6/2 on October 19, and will culminate at the same place after passing through various routes.

Following the directions of Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, the police source said all SPs, SDPOs, SHOs and other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing duties in a responsible manner.

The police officers including SPs will visit various police posts lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security.

The route area has been divided into three sectors and officer of SP rank will supervise each sector. These sectors are further divided into sub-sectors and police official of ASP/DSP rank will be in-charge.

In these sub-sectors, there will be separate in-charges for roof-top duty and police pickets while personnel of Special Branch, CID and Islamabad Traffic Police will also perform duties, the source maintained.

ITP staff would divert traffic on alternate routes to avoid inconvenience to the road users and SSP (Traffic) Farrukh Rasheed will himself monitor traffic related issues. Parking areas for the participants of the procession will be specified quite away from the route.

Close liaison will be maintained with organizers of procession. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

Special arrangements will be made for checking of all participants in a prestigious way and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants.

