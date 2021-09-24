UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Chalk Out Security Plan On Chehlum Of Hazrat Imam Hussain(r A)

Fri 24th September 2021

Islamabad police chalk out security plan on chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain(r a)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2021 ) :Islamabad Police have chalked out foolproof security plan for chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussan (R.A) and strict patrolling will be ensured during procession and religious gatherings in the city.

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman chaired a meeting to review and finalize the security plan which was attended among others by DIGs, AIGs and SSPs of Islamabad.

According to police plan, heavy contingents of Islamabad police including Rangers and personnel of other law enforcement agencies will perform patrolling and security duties on this occasion and the main procession to be taken out from Imambargah Asna-e-Ashri sector G-6/2 will be completely cordoned off through heavy deployment.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Qazi Jamil ur Rehman, DIG (Operations) would himself monitor the overall security arrangements while all other police officials will visit the routes of procession and ensure effective coordination among the security personnel performing duties.

Police officials will guide the cops and boost their morale in accomplishing their duties in a responsible manner.

The police officers including SPs will also visit various police posts, lying in the route of procession, check security duties and brief cops as how to ensure effective security.

The streets and redundant tracks will be closed through barbed wires while proper lighting arrangements would be made along the route of procession.

The procession will be monitored through safe city cameras, smart cars, surveillance and drone cameras and DG (Safe City) would supervise all this process. Policemen would be deployed at roof tops of buildings while snipers would also take positions at various buildings.

The staff of bomb disposal squad would also conduct complete search of the procession's route through modern technology.

Islamabad Traffic Police (ITP) will also devise special plan for smooth traffic flow and avoid inconvenience to the road users. Close liaison will be maintained with organizers of Majalis and processions. Cooperation of organizers will be ensured with the police and law enforcing officials.

Special arrangements will be made by Special Branch for checking of participants and walk through gates will be installed at all the entry points of Majalis.

AIG (Special Branch) would ensure all such arrangements and metal detectors will be used for checking of participants of Majalis, processions and high vigilance will be maintained by the police officials.

Islamabad police chief directed for effective coordination for the success of security plan and said that no laxity would be tolerated in this regard.

