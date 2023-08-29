Islamabad police chief conducts online open forum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2023 ) :Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan organized an online open forum, providing residents with direct access to senior police officials and ensure the resolution of public problems.

During this interactive session, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan personally addressed public inquiries while AIG (Operations) Saud Khan was also in attendance.

Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan attentively listened to callers' concerns and promptly directed relevant officers to find immediate solutions. Many of the issues raised by the callers were of a personal nature and related to police station matters.

Addressing the citizens, ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan underscored the police force's unwavering commitment to promptly resolve public issues. He emphasized that initiatives like this one aimed to bridge the gap between the police and the public.

Residents from across the city presented their suggestions and concerns to ICCPO Dr Akbar Nasir Khan.

The majority of these concerns revolved around personal matters, ongoing investigations, the expedited handling of cases, and other related issues.

The Chief of Capital Police highlighted that the Federal capital has witnessed a significant reduction in crime incidents due to effective policing measures, the dedication of police personnel, and swift responses to calls on the `Pucar 15' helpline.

He also informed citizens that the heightened security alertness in Islamabad had played a pivotal role in averting potential disasters. The establishment of various police pickets throughout the city has contributed significantly to crime prevention.

Citizens were further urged to cooperate with the Islamabad Capital Police and report any suspicious activities through the `Pucar-15' helpline.