Islamabad Police Chief directs strict measures to curb crime

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan has directed all police officials to intensify the crackdown against anti-social elements and effectively curb crime

A high-level meeting was convened at the Central Police Office to address the rising crime rate in the city which was presided over by the Islamabad Capital City Police Officer.

He reviewed the performance of the police stations and directed the officers to devise effective strategies for crime prevention within a strict deadline. He emphasized the need for improved performance and warned of potential replacements if expectations were not met.

In a bid to combat the escalating crime, a committee consisting of four Senior Police Officers (SPs) has been formed under the supervision of CPO Operations. This committee will identify prevalent crimes in their respective areas and develop practical measures to control and mitigate them.

Additionally, Deputy Superintendents of Police (DSPs) and Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) will engage in community meetings to seek suggestions from local residents, enhancing the collaborative effort to prevent crimes effectively.

Islamabad police chief highlighted the importance of ensuring the presence of Station House Officers (SHOs) in their respective police stations during night hours to strengthen the security measures.

Furthermore, the IGP emphasized the need to improve police stations to serve the public and enhance the capabilities of the police force.

Addressing the officers, the Islamabad police chief acknowledged their efforts in maintaining peace and public order but reiterated that the responsibility would only be fulfilled with effective crime control. To achieve this, the IGP called for strict action against professional criminals and advertising offenders. Timely arrests were emphasized as a crucial aspect of maintaining credibility and enhancing performance.

CPO Operations has been directed to appoint a senior officer on a daily basis to monitor the city through safe city cameras, ensuring a swift response to any potential threats. Moreover, a new division has been established to improve public convenience, resulting in an increase in the number of police stations and opportunities for officers to work as commanding officers, thereby strengthening law enforcement.

Zonal officers have been instructed to prioritize the best investigation practices and expedite case resolutions, aiming for efficient and timely justice delivery.

The officers of Islamabad Police have been provided clear directives by the police chief to enforce these measures and enhance their overall performance in combating crime in the capital city.