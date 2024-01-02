Islamabad police chief emphasizes effective policing, transparency for public trust

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has called upon all police officials to garner public appreciation through robust policing and increased transparency in their affairs

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr Akbar Nasir Khan has called upon all police officials to garner public appreciation through robust policing and increased transparency in their affairs.

According to details, Dr Akbar Nasir Khan held a high-level meeting at the Central Police Office Islamabad, to assess the current situation of crime, a public relations officer said.

The meeting was attended by AIG Operations, SSP Operations, AIG Investigation and Complaints, SSP Investigation, all zonal DPOs, SDPOs and all Incharge Police Stations.

During the meeting, the performance of all divisions was evaluated, and each officer was individually scrutinized. ICCPO praised the officers for their outstanding performance and encouraged them.

He also directed them to continue learning for further improvement and ensure commitment towards the process of self-accountability. Instructions were given to take action against those carrying arms outside the institutions enforcing the law.

ICCPO emphasized maintaining the law and order situation in the city, enhancing the security of government and other important installations, intensifying the campaign against drug dealers and professional beggars.

He also directed the officials to expedite the provision of facilities to the public, setting an example through police stations, and enforcing the law according to the rules and regulations against those violating the law.

Officials were also directed to enhance security on internal and external routes of the city and keep a strict eye on suspicious elements. ICCPO directed officers to encourage subordinates for good performance and assured of rewards.

Measures were emphasized to ensure the protection of the lives and property of citizens, making the arrangements even better. ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan stressed the need for bravery, civility, and transparency to be the distinguishing features of the Islamabad Capital Police.

In the end, he urged all officers to fulfill their duties with utmost dedication and bravery, emphasizing that they are all part of an exemplary police force, and their work reflects at national and international levels.