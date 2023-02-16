UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Claim To Trace Suspects Of F-9 Park Incident

Muhammad Irfan Published February 16, 2023 | 10:01 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Feb, 2023 ) :Islamabad police on Thursday issued a video footage and claimed that the suspects of the F-9 Park incident have been identified through safe city cameras, however, no arrest has been made so far.

Police have issued a video footage and claimed that the suspects were on motorbike and they were also armed.

Police said the suspects were identified with the assistance of Safe City and geo-fencing.

Two persons had raped a girl in F-9 Park at gunpoint on February 2. Meanwhile, a source said that police had identified and traced the suspects' hideout which was in the capital.

