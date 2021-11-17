UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police, CLAS Launch Report On ICT Training Policy

Umer Jamshaid 7 minutes ago Wed 17th November 2021 | 07:01 PM

Islamabad police, CLAS launch report on ICT training policy

The Centre for Law and Security (CLAS) in collaboration with Islamabad Police (ICTP) has launched a report on Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Training Policy and Training Needs Assessment, at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2021 ) :The Centre for Law and Security (CLAS) in collaboration with Islamabad Police (ICTP) has launched a report on Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Training Policy and Training Needs Assessment, at Police Lines Headquarters, Islamabad.

The welcoming remarks were delivered by Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq Chairman Advisory board Centre for Law and Security, who discussed the importance of education and research as a bridge between community and police, said a press release.

He highlighted the need for the police and citizens to work together for the greater good of society and better security. He emphasized that the role of consultative sessions is to build confidence between the ICT police and the citizens it serves for training and reforms in Police.

The Chief guest Inspector-General of Police Qazi Jamil ur Rehman in his address said that the police faces different challenges every day, therefore it is important to have adequate training and input from the citizens.

He also discussed the new initiatives taken by the Islamabad Police for better investigation and forensics. He further stressed the need of better research for police reforms and a dialogue with community aimed at reforms in Police structure.

Students of Law school at TMUC and under training police officers also attended the event. The event concluded with the presentation of the report and shields to Qazi Jamil ur Rehman and Kamran Adil by Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Rehman Azhar.

The event was attended by Deputy Inspector General of Police Kamran Adil, Chairman Advisory Board Centre for Law and Security, Dr. Chaudhry Faisal Mushtaq and Executive Director Centre for Law and Security Rehman Azhar. The event was hosted by Ms. Ramsha Noshab, Research Associate, Center for Law and Security.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Education Event From

Recent Stories

Kachi Abadies in Lahore, Karachi facing multiple i ..

Kachi Abadies in Lahore, Karachi facing multiple issues

4 minutes ago
 Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIE ..

Sultan Al Qasimi receives a delegation from SSEPIET

8 minutes ago
 US Forces Korea Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Prog ..

US Forces Korea Launches COVID-19 Vaccination Program for Affiliated Children - ..

4 minutes ago
 Expo 2020 Dubai a key international platform under ..

Expo 2020 Dubai a key international platform underscoring values of solidarity, ..

8 minutes ago
 NATO Plans to Gain Foothold in Central Asia - Russ ..

NATO Plans to Gain Foothold in Central Asia - Russian Foreign Ministry

4 minutes ago
 Over 20 People Killed in Camp Attack in Western Ni ..

Over 20 People Killed in Camp Attack in Western Niger - Source

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.