Islamabad Police Commences House Workers, Tenants Registration Drive

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 14, 2024 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2024) Islamabad police on Sunday launched a door-to-door campaign "Knock the Door" to register house workers and tenants in order to improve safety and prevent crime.

The officers from the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Islamabad collected data on 242 house servants across 520 houses within Khanna and Bani Gala police station areas, a police public relations officer said on Sunday.

The registration drive is part of an effort to maintain law and order in the capital and keep a check on potentially dangerous individuals by gathering information on tenants and domestic workers, the police aimed to reduce the risk of theft and other crimes committed by people posing as ordinary citizens.

The police teams visited various neighborhoods to gather data and talk to residents about any challenges they face. The officers also advised citizens to verify the identity of anyone collecting data while in plain clothes.

The unregistered tenants and employees may pose a risk to public safety, as they can be involved in theft and robbery.

Following the campaign, Islamabad police hoped to create a safer environment for residents by using their resources effectively.

