Islamabad police commended for good performance in 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan extended heartfelt thanks to the dedicated officers, women, and staff of the Islamabad Capital Police for their unwavering commitment and relentless efforts throughout 2023.

In a special New Year message, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan acknowledged the sacrifices and hard work put in by the police force, ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad's residents despite numerous challenges. He expressed pride in their accomplishments, crediting their daily hard work, compassion, and dedication for the department's success in various endeavors.

In his message, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan urged everyone to continue their service in 2024 with the same zeal, dedication, and professionalism. He emphasized the goal of creating a safe and secure environment in Islamabad, where both residents and visitors feel protected.

Dr. Khan extended gratitude to the residents of Islamabad for their unwavering support throughout 2023, especially during challenging times such as protests and political activities that could have disrupted the city's peace. He praised the cooperation extended by the residents and thanked those who continued their businesses, contributing to maintaining a peaceful environment.

Acknowledging the essential role played by various government entities, ICCPO Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan thanked the governments of Pakistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other provinces for their direct involvement and support. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Interior, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and their entire staff for their cooperation and provision of resources.

Dr. Khan also expressed appreciation for the support received from law enforcement agencies, the media, and all individuals contributing to the advancement of Pakistan. He assured Pakistani nationals living abroad that assistance for any matter related to Islamabad Capital Police or other relevant departments would be available through email or application.

Highlighting the commitment to public service, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan assured that, as per the Prime Minister's directives, they would remain available day and night for the public. He affirmed their collective effort to make Pakistan a peaceful place and expressed determination for the first day of 2024.

In conclusion, Dr. Khan assured that the dedication, love, and support from Islamabad Capital Police, its officials, women, and staff would continue as long as they serve the police department. He wished everyone a Happy New Year and expressed optimism for achieving new milestones in 2024.