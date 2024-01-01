Open Menu

Islamabad Police Commended For Good Performance In 2023

Sumaira FH Published January 01, 2024 | 08:26 PM

Islamabad police commended for good performance in 2023

Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan extended heartfelt thanks to the dedicated officers, women, and staff of the Islamabad Capital Police for their unwavering commitment and relentless efforts throughout 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jan, 2024) Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO) Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan extended heartfelt thanks to the dedicated officers, women, and staff of the Islamabad Capital Police for their unwavering commitment and relentless efforts throughout 2023.

In a special New Year message, Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan acknowledged the sacrifices and hard work put in by the police force, ensuring the safety and security of Islamabad's residents despite numerous challenges. He expressed pride in their accomplishments, crediting their daily hard work, compassion, and dedication for the department's success in various endeavors.

In his message, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan urged everyone to continue their service in 2024 with the same zeal, dedication, and professionalism. He emphasized the goal of creating a safe and secure environment in Islamabad, where both residents and visitors feel protected.

Dr. Khan extended gratitude to the residents of Islamabad for their unwavering support throughout 2023, especially during challenging times such as protests and political activities that could have disrupted the city's peace. He praised the cooperation extended by the residents and thanked those who continued their businesses, contributing to maintaining a peaceful environment.

Acknowledging the essential role played by various government entities, ICCPO Dr.

Akbar Nasir Khan thanked the governments of Pakistan, Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and other provinces for their direct involvement and support. He expressed gratitude to the Ministry of Interior, Secretary Interior, Chief Commissioner Islamabad, Deputy Commissioner Islamabad, and their entire staff for their cooperation and provision of resources.

Dr. Khan also expressed appreciation for the support received from law enforcement agencies, the media, and all individuals contributing to the advancement of Pakistan. He assured Pakistani nationals living abroad that assistance for any matter related to Islamabad Capital Police or other relevant departments would be available through email or application.

Highlighting the commitment to public service, ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan assured that, as per the Prime Minister's directives, they would remain available day and night for the public. He affirmed their collective effort to make Pakistan a peaceful place and expressed determination for the first day of 2024.

In conclusion, Dr. Khan assured that the dedication, love, and support from Islamabad Capital Police, its officials, women, and staff would continue as long as they serve the police department. He wished everyone a Happy New Year and expressed optimism for achieving new milestones in 2024.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Prime Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Punjab Nasir Same Women Media All From Government Love

Recent Stories

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election c ..

SC to hear PTI's petition pertaining to election campaign on Wednesday

8 minutes ago
 Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held D ..

Four killed by Ukrainian shelling in Moscow-held Donetsk on New Year's Eve: auth ..

8 minutes ago
 Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar recei ..

Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar receives PM at Lahore airport

8 minutes ago
 CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police statio ..

CM virtually inaugurates 36 upgraded police stations

8 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspe ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi inspects Band Road project

4 minutes ago
 SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualific ..

SC to hear case pertaining to lifetime disqualification

4 minutes ago
ACS South Punjab reviews performance of department ..

ACS South Punjab reviews performance of departments

4 minutes ago
 Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in De ..

Sindh Revenue Board (SRB) collects Rs 21.3bn in Dec 2023

4 minutes ago
 Hostel allotment to students of SAU to begin from ..

Hostel allotment to students of SAU to begin from January 4

2 minutes ago
 Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes ..

Punjab Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi takes notice

2 minutes ago
 Junk shop gutted

Junk shop gutted

2 minutes ago
 Pakistan condemns banning of another Kashmiri poli ..

Pakistan condemns banning of another Kashmiri political party

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan