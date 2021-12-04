UrduPoint.com

Islamabad Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority: IGP

Faizan Hashmi 31 minutes ago Sat 04th December 2021 | 05:43 PM

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Qazi Jamil ur Rehman has directed police officials to hold `Open Courts' across the city to ensure early redressal of public complaints and adopt effective poling to resolve public issues, curb crime and bridge the gap between police and public

The task to hold `open courts' have been given to all Zonal SPs and it has been directed to provide maximum relief to the people. Following directions of IGP Islamabad, SP (Rural) and SP (Saddar) would hold `open court' at Lehtrar road on December 5 at 12 pm and Karachi Company market on December 5 at 10:30 am, respectively.

As per vision of Prime Minister of Pakistan, IGP Islamabad directed police officials to provide justice to people at their door step and enhance coordination with public.

SP (City) Rana Abdul Wahab held `open court' at Sitara Market on Saturday which was attended by SDPOs, SHOs of the areas, members of civil society organizations and conciliatory committees, traders and notables of the area.

The SP (City) said that people should identify the elements in the police or in their surroundings supporting the anti-social activities so that action could be initiated against them.

He urged people to cooperate with police in curbing crime and identifying criminal elements.

People ensured their cooperation with Police and the Public didn't make any complaint of inappropriate police behavior. The SP (City) said that police have the responsibility to take care of the people and police officials should be informed in case any personnel demand bribe for or delay registration of cases. He said that policy of free registration of crime has been adopted by Islamabad police while effective action is underway against land mafia, drug pushers and other anti-social elements. The SP (City) said that police succeeded to ensure effective policing in the area through public cooperation. He said that disciplinary action would be taken against those policemen involved in sluggish policing.

He also directed the police officials to ensure interaction with respected people in their respective areas and resolve public grievances through prompt action. On the occasion, he listened to the problems of the people and issued directions to immediately resolve them. The people of the area lauded this step of Islamabad Police and hoped that their problems would be resolved on priority basis.

