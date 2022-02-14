Islamabad Police committed to resolve public grievances on priority: IGP

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2022 ) :Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Ahsan Younas on Monday said that Islamabad police committed to resolve public grievances on priority and to protect the lives and property of the citizens.

Younas expressed these views while hearing the issues and grievances of public as well as retired and serving officials during khuli kacheri held at Central Police Office.

The IGP strictly directed all zonal officers to listened public complaint and resolve them purely on merit. "No laxity would be tolerated in this regard" he maintained.

During the khuli kacheri, Islamabad Police chief listened the grievances of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit.

He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.

Younas emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to save the lives and property of the citizens adding that Islamabad police is taking many steps to facilitate public.

The IGP also directed all police officials to adopt courteous attitude with the complainants visiting police stations and accomplish their responsibilities in a professional manner.