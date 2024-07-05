Islamabad Police Committed To Resolve Public Issues On Priority; DIG Islamabad
Umer Jamshaid Published July 05, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Following the special directives of the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad, Syed Ali Nasir Ali Rizvi, the DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza said that the Islamabad Police is committed to resolve public issues on priority.
He said this while listening to the complaints and issues of the public as well as police officials during the Khuli Kachehri held at his office. Senior police officers were also present on this occasion.
During the Khuli Kachehri, he listened to the complaints of the citizens and marked their applications to the concerned officers for timely action on merit. He also directed them to send reports to his offices in the given time frame.
He further said that strict action will be taken against officials involved in bribery or corruption and a zero tolerance policy will be adopted in this regard.
He emphasized that Islamabad Police would not leave any stone unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens. “Such interaction would be continued in future to provide maximum relief to the citizens.” he added.
He said that, interaction during “Khuli Kachehris” would help to promote friendly policing and will also ensure self-accountability, immediate resolution of citizens' problems. The protection of life, property and self-respect of citizens comes first, he maintained.
Recent Stories
Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX
Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan
Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024
Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC
Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar
Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant
Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad
Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024
Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ECP clarifies news about Forms 45 of Lahore’s constituencies3 seconds ago
-
Karachi's district South is football nursery in Pakistan: Chairman Saddar21 seconds ago
-
SBF organizes seminar on Transforming Pakistan through Women Leadership41 seconds ago
-
DIG Islamabad visit Traffic Headquarters to review its functioning11 minutes ago
-
PM felicitates Keir Starmer on victory in UK general elections11 minutes ago
-
Members New York State Assembly, American Pakistani Public Affairs Committee call on CM KP21 minutes ago
-
13 caught in Hazro police raid gambling den31 minutes ago
-
13 gamblers held in Hazro31 minutes ago
-
ATC confirms bail of 29 accused, rejects 11 in Jinnah House attack case31 minutes ago
-
DC chairs meeting to review measures about anti-dengue drive31 minutes ago
-
03 killed, 3 injured as tractor-trolley overturns in DIKhan31 minutes ago
-
Pakistani couple welcomes baby boy during Hajj in Madina31 minutes ago