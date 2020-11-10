Islamabad police compile handbook for effective investigation of crime cases

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Nov, 2020 ) :Islamabad police on Tuesday issued a new hand book featuring modern style techniques for effective investigation in criminal matters.

The handbook has been prepared following the orders of the supreme court and court's decision while its copy was also submitted with the apex court.

The handbook, having versions in English as well as urdu, provides guidelines for improving investigation process and has information about laws related to crime against persons and property, terrorism, kidnapping and abduction, hurt cases and administrative orders. It has also details about local and special laws while all necessary information has been provided for citizens at website of Islamabad police.

According to details, the apex court issued directions to Islamabad IGP and other IGPs to compile handbook within six months having guidelines to improve investigation techniques, eradicate corruption and ensure punishment to perpetrators of various crimes.

Following court's direction, the Islamabad IGP assigned the task to AIG (Establishment) to compile handbook. AIG (Establishment) Kamran Adil and his team completed the task having all relevant information as how to collect evidences from the crime scene and investigate cases of minor and heinous nature including murder, robbery, theft, cheque dishonor, fraud, forgery, arms and ammunition, narcotics, sexual offences and child abuse cases. It also provides details as how to change investigation in case of non-satisfactory attitude of investigation officer.

The Islamabad IGP said this handbook would be very beneficial for investigation officers to improve performance. Along with, he said, citizens may use it to get information about tackling of various cases.