Islamabad Police complete Data Hub in 25 categories to enhance law enforcement efforts

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2023 ) :The police have successfully completed the Data Hub project, covering 25 categories, which will significantly strengthen law enforcement agencies in maintaining law and order and conducting effective surveillance to combat anti-social elements.

The completion of the Data Hub by the police marked a significant step forward in bolstering security measures and ensuring the safety of the capital city's residents, the police said.

The comprehensive database, spanning 25 categories, will provide valuable insights and information to law enforcement agencies, enabling them to take proactive measures against criminal activities and maintain a secure environment.

By consolidating data from diverse sources, the Data Hub will empower law enforcement agencies to gather intelligence, analyze trends, and take prompt action against potential threats.

This powerful tool will enhance their ability to identify and apprehend criminals, monitor sensitive areas, and respond swiftly to security incidents.

The completion of the Data Hub project is a testament to the dedication and professionalism of the police force.

Their tireless efforts, supported by the guidance of Federal Minister of Interior, Rana Sanaullah Khan, have resulted in a robust system that will empower law enforcement agencies.

Thus remarkable achievement has been accomplished by Islamabad Capital City Police Officer (ICCPO), Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan, and his team following the directions of the minister.

This comprehensive database can now be utilized by relevant authorities responsible for maintaining law and order.

The successful implementation of the Data Hub project, completed within a short span of three months, is a testament to the dedication and expertise of the team involved.

ICCPO Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan and his team have achieved a commendable success by completing the construction of the Data Hub.

This project has not only been accomplished in the capital city but has also been extended to Safe City Islamabad.

The Data Hub now contains a compilation of diverse data from 25 different categories collected from all provinces of Pakistan.

The Data Hub encompasses a wide range of information, including details of foreign nationals, Chinese residents residing in the federal capital, and Afghan refugees.

Additionally, it includes classifications for schools, mosques, imambargahs, educational institutions, places of worship for minorities, slums hotels, hostels, rented properties, and residential verifications.

The Data Hub also incorporates data from the Smart Verification and Alert System, the connected border management system, identification of illegal settlements within high-security zones, identification of terrorists, implementation of the fourth schedule, and assistance in identifying facilitators.

Furthermore, the Data Hub comprises essential information such as hotel records, data of all vehicles within districts, travel information, Pakistan Railways data, records of individuals obtaining passports, data of persons residing at shrines and visitors, details of individuals holding weapon licenses, information regarding commercial centers, online taxi drivers, geo-tagging of all lands, and data from the Excise and Taxation Department.

The Primary objective behind this extensive data collection is to enhance the surveillance and apprehension of criminals, religious extremists, and terrorists.

By tightening the grip on such individuals, the law enforcement agencies aim to ensure the safety and security of citizens' lives and propertiesThe ICCPO expressed his satisfaction with the completion of the Data Hub project within a remarkably short timeframe of three months. He emphasized that all relevant authorities responsible for enforcing law and order can now benefit from this comprehensive database, enabling them to carry out their duties more effectively.