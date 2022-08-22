Islamabad police complete report regarding alleged torture on Shehbaz Gill

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2022 ) :Islamabad police have completed the report regarding the alleged torture on Shahbaz Shabbir Gill within 72 hours.

The report has been prepared by a four-member team headed by Inspector General of Islamabad Police.

The more than 100-page report includes 40 annexures and interviews with 27 people. The Hon'ble High Court had ordered to compile the report.