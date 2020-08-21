Islamabad Police conduct flag march

Islamabad Police along with district administration conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram ul Haram

Following the directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, the flag march was conducted on Friday under the supervision of SP (Industrial Area) Zubair Ahmed Shaikh and SP (Rural-Zone) Farooq Amjad Butter and was participated by SDPOs, SHOs of all police stations, officials of district administration, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 police officials and police patrolling officials.

Flag march started from Pakistan sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Ud Din Syed on the occasion said that Islamabad police have ensured elaborated security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

He also directed all police officials to launch an effective search operation within their jurisdictions including slum areas where most of the inhabitants are Afghans.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar Uddin Syed said that purpose of this flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies during the Muhram ul Haram to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city.

He directed all the SDPOs and SHOs to make effective security arrangements in this regard in their respective areas.

Islamabad Police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Muharram Majalis and processions, he maintained.