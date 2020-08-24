Islamabad Police conduct flag march

Islamabad Police on Monday conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram ul Haram

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2020 ) :Islamabad Police on Monday conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram ul Haram.

The flag march was conducted under the supervision of Additional SP Farhat Abbas Kazmi and participated by SDPOs, SHOs of all police stations, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandoes, Rescue 15 police officials and police patrolling officials.

Flag march started from Pakistan sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the Saddar Zone.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan has said that Islamabad police have ensured detailed security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

He also directed to launch an effective search operation within their jurisdictions including slum areas where most of the inhabitants are Afghans.

DIG (Operations) Islamabad Waqar uddin Syed has said that purpose of this flag march is to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies during the Muharram ul Haram to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city.

He also directed all the SDPOs and the SHOs to make effective security arrangements in this regard in their respective areas.

He added that Islamabad Police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Muharram majalis and processions.