Islamabad Police Conduct Flag March

Umer Jamshaid 37 seconds ago Sun 01st September 2019 | 06:10 PM

Islamabad Police conduct flag march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2019 ) :The Islamabad Police on Sunday conducted a flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram ul Haram.

The flag march was participated by Superintendents of Polics (SPs) of various zones, Sub-Divisional Police Officers (SDPOs) of various police circles, Station House Officers (SHOs) of police stations, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, Rescue 15, commandos, police patrolling officials and personnel of other law enforcement agencies.

The flag march started from Pakistan sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through different areas, including Dhokri Chowk, Murree Road, Bari Imam, Radio Pakistan Chowk, NADRA Headquarters, Suharwardi Road, Aabpara Chowk, Melody Chowk, Imambargah G-6/2 and Ali Masjid G-7/2.

According to a police spokesman, DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said the Islamabad Police had made comprehensive security arrangements for Muharram-ul-Haram.

Following directions of IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar, he said the police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to the life and property of the citizens.

He said the purpose of flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies to counter any challenge and maintain peace in the city during Muhrram ul Haram. He also directed all the SPs, SDPOs and the SHOs to make effective security arrangements in that regard in their respective areas.

He said the Islamabad Police would maintain a close liaison with peace committees and organizers of Muharram Majalis and processions.

He also directed for combing and search operations in Aghan and other slum areas, and to maintain high vigilance at entry and exit points of the city.

