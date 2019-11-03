UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Conduct Flag March

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 4 minutes ago Sun 03rd November 2019 | 06:20 PM

Islamabad Police conduct flag march

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police and Pakistan Rangers on Sunday conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, flag march was conducted under the supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, and was participated by all SDPOs and SHOs of City Zone, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 police and police patrolling officials and Pakistan Ranger.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has said that Islamabad police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

He further said that purpose of this flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, maintain peace and counter any challenge in the city.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Rangers Police Law And Order Traffic March Sunday All

Recent Stories

World Bank ranks UAE first in region, third global ..

2 hours ago

Bee’ah’s new electric mobile waste collection ..

2 hours ago

Al Qassimi Hospital’s Bariatric Surgery Centre r ..

2 hours ago

GITEX Technology Week 2019 generates AED1.6 billio ..

2 hours ago

Abdullah bin Zayed attends Foreign Ministry Flag D ..

3 hours ago

Saudi Aramco announces intention to offer IPOs on ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.