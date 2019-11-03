Islamabad Police conduct flag march

(@imziishan)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police and Pakistan Rangers on Sunday conducted flag march with an objective to maintain peace and tranquility in the city, a police spokesman said.

Following the directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan and DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed, flag march was conducted under the supervision of SP (City) Muhammad Aamir Niazi, and was participated by all SDPOs and SHOs of City Zone, Islamabad Traffic Police, Police Commandos, Rescue 15 police and police patrolling officials and Pakistan Ranger.

Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, has said that Islamabad police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

He further said that purpose of this flag march was to show preparations of police and other law enforcement agencies to maintain law and order, maintain peace and counter any challenge in the city.