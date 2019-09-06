UrduPoint.com
Islamabad Police Conducted Flag March

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 04:35 PM

Islamabad Police conducted flag march

ISLAMABAD, Sep 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2019 ) :Islamabad Police on Friday conducted�flag�march�with an aim to maintain peace and tranquility in the city during Muharram-ul-Haram.

The�flag�march�was conducted following directions of DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed and was participated by Superintendents of Police from various zones, Station House Officers of various police stations, personnel of Islamabad Traffic Police, Rescue 15, Police Commandos and police patrolling officials.� Flag�march�started from Pakistan�Sports�Complex�and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the city.

DIG (Operations) has said that Islamabad police have made comprehensive security arrangements for protection to the lives and property of the citizens. He said that police would accomplish responsibility in an efficient manner to ensure protection to lives and property of citizens.

Waqar Uddin Syed said that Islamabad Police have made full preparations for high alert security and operational policemen have been assigned their duties in various areas.

He also asked d to ensure effective coordination among all wings of Islamabad police and assisting security agencies.

