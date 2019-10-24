Islamabad police conducts anti-riot exercises to cope with Azadi March of JUI-F

(@imziishan)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Police have conducted anti-riot exercises at police lines headquarters, Islamabad in order to cope with any situation related to peace and security during Azadi march of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).One minute video of Anti-riot exercises under City Police Officer (CPO) has also been issued by the police.

In the video police personnel were seen to have gathered in police lines headquarter and were using water cannon to disperse the protestors while one group of police personnel was standing near them by taking anti-riot instruments.In the second part of video, CPO was seen wearing bullet proof jacket and mask in order to protect them against tear gas and asking about preparations from Anti-riot squad.