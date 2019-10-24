UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Islamabad Police Conducts Anti-riot Exercises To Cope With Azadi March Of JUI-F

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 22 seconds ago Thu 24th October 2019 | 12:48 PM

Islamabad police conducts anti-riot exercises to cope with Azadi March of JUI-F

Police have conducted anti-riot exercises at police lines headquarters, Islamabad in order to cope with any situation related to peace and security during Azadi march of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F)

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 24th October, 2019) Police have conducted anti-riot exercises at police lines headquarters, Islamabad in order to cope with any situation related to peace and security during Azadi march of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (F).One minute video of Anti-riot exercises under City Police Officer (CPO) has also been issued by the police.

In the video police personnel were seen to have gathered in police lines headquarter and were using water cannon to disperse the protestors while one group of police personnel was standing near them by taking anti-riot instruments.In the second part of video, CPO was seen wearing bullet proof jacket and mask in order to protect them against tear gas and asking about preparations from Anti-riot squad.

Related Topics

Islamabad Police Water March Gas From

Recent Stories

Nearly half Pakistanis (44%) say they usually eat ..

3 minutes ago

Fujairah oil product stocks decline by 3 percent

4 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif's bail petition fixed for hearing bef ..

7 minutes ago

Poverty Alleviation and Social Safety Division (PA ..

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, S.Korea agree to expand bilateral relati ..

20 seconds ago

Shahbaz Sharif moves IHC for releasing Nawaz Shar ..

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.