Open Menu

Islamabad Police Conducts Flag March To Maintain Peace, Tranquility

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 05, 2024 | 07:50 PM

Islamabad Police conducts flag march to maintain peace, tranquility

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2024) Islamabad Police and other law enforcement agencies on Friday conducted a flag march in the city with a purpose to maintain peace and tranquility in the Federal capital.

A police public relations officer said that, following the orders of the Inspector General of Police Islamabad (IGP) Syed Ali Nasir Rizvi, Islamabad Police has taken comprehensive security arrangements during Muharram ul Haram.

He said that flag marches are being conducted in various areas to make security more effective and added that strict vigilance would be maintained like previous years to maintain law and order in the city.

He said that the flag march started from the Pakistan sports Complex and culminated at the same point after passing through various areas of the capital city.

DIG Islamabad Syed Ali Raza emphasized that the Islamabad Police are taking all possible steps to maintain peace in the city adding that all forces are all time alert to tackle any untoward incident.

He said that the security has been enhanced at all entry and exit points while Dolphin squad is patrolling in different areas of the city adding that all senior police officers have been directed to remain in their relevant areas and check the duty points according to the security point of view.

He said that crackdown against one wheelers, tinted glasses, pillion riding, without number plates vehicles and motorcycles is underway.

He also appealed to the citizens to cooperate with police during checking and inform police about any suspicious activity around them through Pucar-15 adding that no stone would be unturned to secure the lives and property of the citizens.

Related Topics

Pakistan Islamabad Police Sports Law And Order Vehicles Alert Nasir Same March All From Muharram

Recent Stories

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

Farrukh H Khan resigns as CEO of PSX

1 hour ago
 Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement ..

Reportage Properties signs cooperation agreement with Empire Holding Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

Labour Party wins UK general elections 2024

4 hours ago
 Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

Imran Khan decides to attend PM's APC

4 hours ago
 Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians ..

Pakistan forcefully raises plight of Palestinians at Int’l fora: Dar

4 hours ago
 vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unloc ..

Vivo Marks 7 Years in Pakistan: Committed to Unlocking New Possibilities

6 hours ago
Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s w ..

Justin Bieber to perform during Anant Ambani’s wedding with Radhika Merchant

7 hours ago
 Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islam ..

Naqvi bans purchase of petrol motorcycles in Islamabad

7 hours ago
 Federal govt declines requests to ban social media ..

Federal govt declines requests to ban social media during Muharram-ul-Haram

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 July 2024

12 hours ago
 Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

Senate’s Business Advisory Committee meets

21 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan